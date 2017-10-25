Politics runs in the Blaney family

From left: Henry, Darren and Rachel Blaney are all active politically. Henry ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Homalco First Nation council election Monday. His father Darren was elected chief in that election and his mother Rachel is the elected Member of Parliament for North Island-Powell River. Photo by Neville Black

Darren Blaney was elected Chief of Homalco First Nation Monday.

The husband of local Member of Parliament Rachel Blaney, Darren said he is excited to get to work on the major issues of his community.

“The focus for me will be on economic development, accountability and building relationships with the broader community of Campbell River,” said Chief Darren Blaney.

Nineteen-year-old Henry Blaney, Rachel and Darren’s son, also ran but was unsuccessful in his first bid to join his nation’s council.

“I guess you could say I’ve been raised on the values of community service,” said Henry Blaney. “Both of my parents are dedicated to strengthening our communities and I have been inspired by their commitment.”

Rachel expressed her pride in her family.

“When Henry decided to put his name forward I was very impressed,” she said. “He is young but focused and I think it is important for young people to participate.”

Rachel has been in contact with Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson to inform her of her husband’s new role.

“Ms. Dawson had no concerns and will work with me to keep things transparent,” Rachel said. “As Member of Parliament, I will continue to work with each of the more-than-20 First Nations, 11 municipalities, and all of the many amazing communities across this riding. But as a wife and mother, today I’m just proud of my family.”