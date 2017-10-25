From left: Henry, Darren and Rachel Blaney are all active politically. Henry ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Homalco First Nation council election Monday. His father Darren was elected chief in that election and his mother Rachel is the elected Member of Parliament for North Island-Powell River. Photo by Neville Black

Politics runs in the Blaney family

Darren Blaney was elected Chief of Homalco First Nation Monday.

The husband of local Member of Parliament Rachel Blaney, Darren said he is excited to get to work on the major issues of his community.

“The focus for me will be on economic development, accountability and building relationships with the broader community of Campbell River,” said Chief Darren Blaney.

Nineteen-year-old Henry Blaney, Rachel and Darren’s son, also ran but was unsuccessful in his first bid to join his nation’s council.

“I guess you could say I’ve been raised on the values of community service,” said Henry Blaney. “Both of my parents are dedicated to strengthening our communities and I have been inspired by their commitment.”

Rachel expressed her pride in her family.

“When Henry decided to put his name forward I was very impressed,” she said. “He is young but focused and I think it is important for young people to participate.”

Rachel has been in contact with Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson to inform her of her husband’s new role.

“Ms. Dawson had no concerns and will work with me to keep things transparent,” Rachel said. “As Member of Parliament, I will continue to work with each of the more-than-20 First Nations, 11 municipalities, and all of the many amazing communities across this riding. But as a wife and mother, today I’m just proud of my family.”

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide
Next story
City of Campbell River wants derelict, inoperable vehicles kept out of sight

Just Posted

Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teen’s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the… Continue reading

City of Campbell River wants derelict, inoperable vehicles kept out of sight

City says it receives ongoing complaints about derelict vehicles on residential property

Politics runs in the Blaney family

Darren Blaney was elected Chief of Homalco First Nation Monday. The husband… Continue reading

Salmon River welcomes coho unhindered for the first time since 1958

The rains have come just in time for the peak coho run… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to give half a million to community groups

The City of Campbell River will give out more than half a… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – Oct. 25

Continue reading

Mock disaster response exercise underway in B.C. waters

A number of organizations are taking part in Exercise Salish Sea 2017, simulating the evacuation of a BC Ferries’ vessel.

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

Most Read