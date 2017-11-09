Police continuing with efforts to find missing Campbell River teen Jordan Holling

Campbell River RCMP have a dedicated team of three officers investigating the disappearance of Jordan Holling.

But are not reporting any progress in the investigation.

However, the entire detachment is following up on the various investigational avenues for the missing youth, Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk says.

“All tips and investigative leads are being investigated. We are asking for anyone with information to come forward,” Vlooswyk says

Hollng is tall and lanky and was last seen wearing a baggy grey shirt with dark pants. He was in the Campbellton area of Campbell River on the Inland Highway at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 when he was last seen.