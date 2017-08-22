Plane from Langley airport crashes in Sunshine Coast

A student pilot flying out of the Langley airport crashed at Sunshine Coast Regional Airport in Sechelt last night.

Sechelt RCMP said a Cessna 172 aircraft was unable to brake fully, and subsequently slid off the runway at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The 19-year-old lone occupant was a student pilot on a flight from Langley.

The RCMP report said the pilot’s intention was to touch down briefly before making the return flight.

Instead, the Cessna drove off the runway and went across a grassy area before coming to a stop nose-down in a ditch in some thick bushes.

There were no injuries and it appeared the damage to the plane was minor.

The pilot was able to exit the plane without assistance.

Sechelt Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP responded.

Transport Canada has been notified and will be investigating, RCMP said.

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com