PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
See the funeral honouring fallen Abbotsford cop John Davidson in photos.
FULL STORY: Funeral honouring fallen police officer John Davidson
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road
Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see
Greenways and DFO recruit a new generation of streamkeepers next weekend
Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected
Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.
Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island
Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre