Pedestrian struck and killed in Campbell River

On Friday evening at 9 p.m., general duty members of the Campbell River RCMP Detachment responded to a call involving an intoxicated female that was struck by a car between the intersections of Westgate and Hilchey Road, an RCMP press release says.

BC Ambulance Services and Campbell River Fire Department provided assistance to the victim and at the scene. The location is the site of the Transformations on the Shore carving competition which was underway, although the day’s activities had stopped by then.

After an initial investigation, the RCMP determined that the 36-year-old Campbell River woman attempted to cross the highway when she was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and attempted to provide life-saving efforts, however, she was pronounced deceased by medical staff at the Campbell River Hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

The RCMP would like to thank the assistance of the Campbell River Citizens on Patrol (COP’s), witnesses at the scene and all involved during this very tragic incident.

“It is important to be aware of your surroundings when crossing any major intersection and to use the appropriate crosswalks,” said Insp. Jeff Preston, Officer in Command for the Campbell River RCMP Detachment. “Fatalities like this are difficult for the community as a whole, and especially for the family it affects. Our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

It has been determined there is no criminality or offence under the Motor Vehicle Act. The matter remains under investigation with the general duty members and the Vancouver Island Collision Analysts and Reconstructionist.