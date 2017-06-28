Pedestrian hit at Campbell River’s carving festival

A woman was hit by a car on Friday evening as she was attempting to cross the road at the Transformations on the Shore event, between the intersections of Westgate and Hilchey Rd. and Highway 19a in Campbell River .

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and attempted to provide life-saving efforts, however, (the victim) was pronounced deceased by medical staff at the Campbell River Hospital,” said an RCMP media release.

The call came in at around 9 p.m. on Friday evening, the RCMP as well as the fire department and the ambulance responded to the call.

Upon investigation the RCMP found that the 36 year old woman was intoxicated and when she attempted to cross the road she was hit by a vehicle travelling north on the old Island Highway.

The RCMP determined that there is no criminality or offence under the Motor Vehicle Act however the matter remains under investigation with the general duty members, the Vancouver Island Collision Analysts and Reconstructionist.

“It is important to be aware of your surroundings when crossing any major intersection and to use the appropriate crosswalks,” Inspector Jeff Preston said in the media release. “Fatalities like this are difficult for the community as a whole and especially for the family it affects. Our heartfelt condolences to the family.”