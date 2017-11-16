One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

A Hedley man who ate a pepperoni stick in Princeton’s Save On and then refused to pay for it was fined $500 in Princeton court Thursday.

Edward Ernest Ulbright, 55, pleaded guilty to breaching a probation order that required him to abstain from alcohol.

Court heard the incident occurred on May 17, 2016. The Save On manager called police who said Ulbright “displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.

Ulbright was allowed one year to pay the fine.


publisher@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled
Next story
Drunk driver ticketed after wrong-way rollover

Just Posted

Community members recognized at official opening of North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus

The community gathered yesterday to celebrate the region-wide effort that went in… Continue reading

Campbell River man guilty of unlawful confinement awaits sentencing

Richard Lawrence Love, who has pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful… Continue reading

City raising user fees, will attempt to address downtown flooding

Residential users will see increases averaging 4.2 per cent over the next five years

New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Mirror Morning, Nov. 16, 2017

User fees going up to help with downtown flooding, new mural only the latest of hopefully many

Drunk driver ticketed after wrong-way rollover

Nanaimo man crashes on Inland Island Highway near Qualicum Beach

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

First Nations chief in Nanaimo suspended by his council

Snuneymuxw Chief John Wesley suspended as First Nation gets ready to head to the polls

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Most Read