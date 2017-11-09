Official unveiling set for downtown Campbell River mural

Join artist Alex Witcombe and Mayor Andy Adams for the inveiling of Witcombe’s mural at noon Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the corner of 11th Avenue and Shoppers Row. Photo by John Wheat, Photo Tech Fotosource

Alex Witcombe’s dreamscape mural will be officially unveiled Tuesday at noon by the artist and Mayor Andy Adams.

The project, which has taken several years to come to fruition, provides a dynamic and visually stunning addition to the brick wall on the corner of 11th Avenue and Shoppers Row.

Witcombe was commissioned to create a piece that reflected Campbell River’s culture. He notes this is the first time he has been given free creative rein on a project of this scope.

The resulting image is a dreamscape representing the very heart of creative inspiration. It includes images from many professional and amateur photographers.

The project is a joint venture of the Downtown Business Improvement Association (BIA), the City of Campbell River, property owner Dawn McLean, Discovery Community College owner Lois McNestry and the artist.

This art work is a beautiful addition to the Cultural District and is the crown jewel in the City’s Downtown Revitalization vision.