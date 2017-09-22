Odds of an earthquake in B.C., one in three

PreparedBC has an easy-to-follow plan if your city is rocked

Earthquakes don’t just happen in Mexico. They can happen here as well. According to PreparedBC, the odds of a damaging earthquake hitting B.C. in the next 50 years are one in three.

PreparedBC says this province is a high-risk earthquake zone, and says people should be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of 72 hours after an earthquake hits. People can survive by developing a household plan, putting together an emergency kit and connecting with neighbours. By planning ahead and practising drills, it’s easier to deal with whatever happens.

It’s provided a graphic that shows the basics that people should store in an accessible place in case the big one hits B.C.