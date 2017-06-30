North Island MLA Claire Trevena no longer a critic after 12 years

Claire Trevena has been representing the North Island in the opposition since 2005.

Now, as John Horgan and the NDP have been asked by the lieutenant governor to form the government, she will get her chance to work on behalf of the people of B.C.

“It will be a big change from being a critic but there is a lot of work to do whether someone is in cabinet or working on committee, there is a huge amount to do,” Trevena said. “We know there is high expectations, people have been hungry for this change for awhile so we will be working extraordinarily hard to make this happen.”

The combined forces of the B.C. NDP and Greens defeated the Liberal government and leader Christy Clark in a vote of non-confidence in the B.C. legislature Thursday afternoon.

Trevena said the next step is for Horgan to put together a cabinet, swear in the cabinet and then get the government up and running again as soon as possible.

“We’ve had 16 years of the Liberal government and it is quite clear that people did want a change,” Trevena said. “It’s going to be a huge amount of work but I think it is going to be very exciting.”

Trevena said she is most looking forward to following through on issues that the NDP addressed during the campaign such as affordability around ferries, BCHydro and MSP as well as improving health and education services.

“We campaigned on making sure that government works for people and that is what we will now be able to do,” she added.