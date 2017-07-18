North Island MLA Claire Trevena named Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

North Island MLA Claire Trevena has been named to Premier John Horgan’s new cabinet.

“Our government will offer families relief from high costs and fees, strengthen services like health care and education, and create good jobs and economic opportunity across B.C.,” said Premier John Horgan.

“We will put people at the heart of everything we do. And we’ll work hard to deliver on our commitments to British Columbians.”

Trevena, the NDP’s transportation critic while in opposition and a longtime critic of BC Ferries, has been named Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The new cabinet is made up of 20 ministers and two ministers of state. In addition, six MLAs have been named as parliamentary secretaries. Premier Horgan’s cabinet is the first in B.C. history to achieve gender parity, with 10 women named to cabinet and one named minister of state.

Ministerial portfolios reflect the government’s focus on making life better for people including a stand-alone Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, a Minister of State for Child Care, and a Minister for Social Development and Poverty Reduction. The government is also putting a special focus on jobs and opportunity in B.C.’s tech sector.

The government includes a mix of new and experienced MLAs and also includes:

* Four ministers and two parliamentary secretaries aged 40 and under

* 10 ministers and parliamentary secretaries who identify as a visible minority

* The first First Nations woman appointed to cabinet

“Starting today, we will deliver a government that works for people. We’re going to work hard every day to build a better B.C.,” said Horgan.

In addition to naming Trevena Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Horgan also named the following ministers:

* Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training – Hon. Melanie Mark

* Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Lana Popham

* Attorney General – Hon. David Eby

* Minister of Children and Family Development – Hon. Katrine Conroy

* Minister of State for Child Care – Hon. Katrina Chen

* Minister of Citizens’ Services – Hon. Jinny Sims

* Minister of Education – Hon. Rob Fleming

* Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources – Hon. Michelle Mungall

* Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – Hon. George Heyman

* Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier – Hon. Carole James

* Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development – Hon. Doug Donaldson

* Minister of Health – Hon. Adrian Dix

* Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Fraser

* Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology – Hon. Bruce Ralston

* Minister of State for Trade – Hon. George Chow

* Minister of Labour – Hon. Harry Bains

* Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Hon. Judy Darcy

* Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing – Hon. Selina Robinson

* Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General – Hon. Mike Farnworth

* Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Hon. Shane Simpson

* Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture – Hon. Lisa Beare