NIC to add another electrical cohort in Campbell River

North Island College will add an extra cohort of their Electrical Apprentice Level 4 program thanks after getting $30,000 of the $1.67-million provincial government funding announcement this week. Photo courtesy North Island College

The provincial government announced an injection of $1.67-million into adding seats in trades programs across the province this week and North Island College’s Campbell River campus got a $30,000 piece of it.

The increased funding equates to 562 additional seats at 13 public post-secondary institutions throughout British Columbia that offer foundation and apprenticeship programs. For North Island College, it means another cohort of students in their Electrical Apprentice, Level 4 training – the final level of training required to become a Red Seal certified electrician.

“It’s been inspiring for me to visit our public post-secondary institutions, and to meet and listen to the trades students that will be building our homes, roads, schools and businesses,” says Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark. “These students are future innovators. Our investment today in additional trades seats is an investment in the future of our province. Together, we are building a better B.C.”

Trades needed by B.C. industries include millwrights, heavy duty mechanics and carpenters, along with electricians – which is what the additional North Island College seats will be.

The funding is meant to help address the high demand in many trades occupations in British Columbia due to retirements and increased economic development, according to the release.

“Labour-market demands are changing and investments like today’s announcement are integral in ensuring that British Columbians are equipped with the right skills for the job opportunities of today and tomorrow,” says Gary Herman, CEO, Industry Training Authority. “Our apprentices are the future of skilled trades in this province and we’re thankful for the additional funding the government is investing in the growth of our trades industry.”

The other Vancouver Island schools receiving money from this announcement are Camosun College ($219,000 for 112 additional seats) and Vancouver Island University ($182,000 for 48 additional seats).