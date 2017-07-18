New publisher named for Campbell River Mirror

Black Press is pleased to announce Artur Ciastkowski, as the new Publisher, for the Campbell River Mirror.

Artur has worked in the Sales and Marketing department at the Comox Valley Echo for the past 9 years. Artur has been actively involved in promotional projects with professional associations, including Downtown Merchants and Downtown BIA; he has worked on a multitude of successful advertising projects with City of Courtenay, North Island College and Crown Isle.

Artur has also taken leadership positions in local networking organizations such as President for BNI Olympic Gold, where his team became one of the most successful chapters on Vancouver Island.

Artur graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and continued his passion for theatre by directing and acting in productions with several Calgary theatre companies.

Artur also enjoyed a successful career at Superior Propane, where he was promoted to the head commercial account manager with the company.

Artur and his wife, Jennifer, embarked on several European adventures, and spent time teaching English in Warsaw, Poland. Artur moved to the North Island 11 years ago where he became an advocate of local youth sports and can often be found coaching and playing soccer or playing tennis with Jenn, and their 10 year old son, Markus. Artur is excited for the opportunity to be able to continue his career with Black Press in Campbell River, one of the most vibrant communities on the Island.

Artur will take a leadership role in the development of the Campbell River Mirror’s print and digital Market. Artur’s vision for the Campbell River Mirror is to continually strengthen the paper’s connection with its community, growing relationships with local businesses and be the definitive source of local content for our readers on multiple platforms.

Artur’s door is always open so pop by and say ‘hello’.