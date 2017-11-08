Oceanside RCMP respond to a report of an assault at a home in Nanoose Bay, where a suspected thief was arrested Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. — J.R. Rardon photo

Nanoose Bay sledgehammer assault leads to end of theft spree

64-year-old wrestles female assailant to ground after being struck in eye

A 64-year-old Nanoose Bay man withstood a sledgehammer blow to his eye before wrestling his female assailant to the ground outside his home Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, Oceanside RCMP reported in a news release.

The woman was arrested by responding police officers, who subsequently found her in possession of a number of items reported stolen in Nanoose Bay over the course of the preceding week.

RCMP were called at approximately 3 p.m. Nov. 6 to an assault in progress at a residence on Beaver Creek Wharf Road. They found the 64-year-old owner of the property had checked on an RV in his yard to find a female he did not know squatting inside.

RCMP said the 31-year-old woman, of no fixed address, “grabbed a hammer and struck the man in the eye in an attempt to escape.” The man was able to drag her out of the RV and onto the ground, where he was assisted by a neighbour who had heard the commotion, according to the RCMP release.

The victim of the assault received “significant, but non-life threatening injuries,” according to police. The man was overheard telling a B.C. Ambulance paramedic he had been hit by a five-pound sledge.

The female assailant was known to police, who took her into custody upon arriving at the residence. She faces charges of break and enter, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a recognizance and faces a court date Nov. 28, the RCMP said.

Subsequent to her arrest, police reviewed several reports of vehicle break and enter and theft from Nanoose in the preceding days, in which change and a number of personal items were taken. Some of the items were found in the woman’s possession, RCMP say, and as a result, further charges are expected.

— NEWS staff and RCMP news release

Previous story
Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash
Next story
Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

Just Posted

Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of… Continue reading

Young Campbell River hockey fan gets to hang with her hockey hero

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot opening Nov. 15

The office for the 44th edition of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund… Continue reading

Ruth Masters: The passing of a Vancouver Island icon

Comox Valley activist dies at 97 years old

Plan for 3.5-acre site gets go-ahead from council

Waterfront Task Force proposal would see an 87,000 sq/ft multi-use facility and waterfront park area

Campbell River’s Quinsam Hotel demolished months after fire

The historic Quinsam Hotel was demolished Monday, months after the second floor… Continue reading

Nanoose Bay sledgehammer assault leads to end of theft spree

64-year-old wrestles female assailant to ground after being struck in eye

Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined

Most Read