Multi-million dollar home up for auction on Salt Spring Island

It offers panoramic views of the ocean and will be available to bidders with no reserve limit on Aug. 15

Looking for a secluded home on a sparsely populated island on B.C.’s west coast?

Thinking about retiring to a seven-acre property that already has it’s own name?

Then this may be exactly what you’re looking for — an acreage on Salt Spring Island, complete with its own beach access.

Built in 2007, this secluded home located at 250 Holmes Road offers panoramic ocean and mountain views and was previously listed for $5.885 million. The property has been named “Brightwoods” and uses Asian influence throughout its design which includes seven bedrooms and three baths.

The home itself is nearly 6,000 square feet and has been called a spiritual retreat. It is up for auction and will be sold without reserve on Aug. 15 through Concierge Auctions.

Other features of the property include a veranda, private beach, BBQ grill, pond, secluded gazebo and walking trails.

If you’re unfamiliar with Salt Spring Island, take a video tour below: