More snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

It’s time to break out the snow gear and ensure your vehicle has winter tires or chains

Fresh on the heels of Vancouver Island’s first snowfall of the season, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for more snow to potentially fall this weekend.

The statement is for all of the Island and warns that more snow is likely to come this weekend as arctic air is already in place over the south coast of B.C. and an area of low pressure is set to arrive on Saturday. This is expected to produce another round of precipitation similar to Thursday’s snowfall with amounts varying up to and exceeding five centimetres in many areas.

Those areas situated at a higher elevation or in places with exposure to outflow winds or precipitation should expect to see even more snow.

