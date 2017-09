Savannah Omelko, 28, lives in Campbell River but was last seen in Coquitlam on July 22. She has since been found.

Cambpell River RCMP are reporting that Savannah Omelko has been found.

She had been seen since July 22, 2017 and the Campbell River RCMP were requesting the assistance of the public in locating the 28-year-old.

She is from Campbell River but was last seen in Coquitlam, B.C.

No further details were given.