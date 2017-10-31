Mirror Morning – Oct. 31

Good morning Campbell River.
And Happy Halloween.
News and stories mentioned in the video:
Good morning Campbell River.
And Happy Halloween.
News and stories mentioned in the video:
The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading
Families flocked to the museum at Campbell River today for their annual… Continue reading
The city has put out a call for great ideas for public… Continue reading
City council will spend roughly $120,000 in each of the next five… Continue reading
Rescuers name the recovering animal Campbell
Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday
Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates
Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau
Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients
600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters
Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges
Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires
Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates
Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau
Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients
Good morning Campbell River. And Happy Halloween. News and stories mentioned in…
600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters
Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges