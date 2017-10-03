Mirror Morning – Oct. 3

Good morning Campbell River and area.

It’s looking a sunny day today with highs of 18 degrees. And the sun is supposed continue until Thursday. Nice.

Police are looking for a man who fired shots at a house on the Quinsam Reserve on Saturday night on we wai kai crescent. A male in his 30’s with a light brown moustache and a chubby face is the description on the suspect. Call crimestoppers or the Campbell River RCMP if you have any information.

Also on campbellrivermirror.com, the horrific Las Vegas shooting had an impact on lots of people and families from all around Vancouver Island and the province.

And sadly, rocker tom petty has passed away. I remember a quote attributed to petty who once told a critic, “if – you – think it’s so easy to write a hit song, let’s see you do it.” Don’t back down tom.

In other news: