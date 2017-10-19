Mirror Morning, Oct. 19, 2017

Stories discussed in this episode of Mirror Morning:
Cortes residents divided on hall tax referendum
Gord’s gone, Cortes split on referendum for hall tax…and it’s still raining
Stories discussed in this episode of Mirror Morning:
Cortes residents divided on hall tax referendum
Passengers on a BC Ferries vessel watched as a kayaker was pulled from the Pacific Ocean near Victoria.
Tuesday night we lost an important force that brought us together and made us better
The community of Fernie is coming together to support each other following a local tragedy.