Mirror Morning – Oct. 17

Good morning Campbell River.

The weather is on everybody’s mind today as we suffered through a very wet Monday.

Today’s going to be a bit better with showers and clouds but apparently the rain is going to swoop back in tomorrow. According to Environment Canada. Fall on the west coast.

In the news, the school district took the time out this week to remind everybody that in the event of extreme weather, they will exercise the right to to close the schools.

The school district says they will try to decide on and communicate closures as early as possible, usually before 7 a.m.

Despite the massive snowfall last winter, there were only three days of district wide school closures. See more on this story at campbellrivermirror.co

In other news. The city reports that complaints about the new bus routes have been piling up at City Hall like … well, like snow on the sidewalk. Trying to keep a weather theme going here.

The city’s deputy city manager said that new bus schedules rolled out by B.C. Transit in early september have prompted several phone calls and correspondence to city hall.

See more about this and other stories at campbellrivermirror.com and in wednesday’s print edition of the Campbell River Mirror.

In other news: