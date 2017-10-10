Mirror Morning – Oct. 10

Good morning campbell river

I hope you all had a lovely Thanksgiving.

It’s starting off a little drippy today but the forecast is for periods of rain to end this morning then mainly cloudy. A high of 11. A bit chilly.

Pretty quiet weekend, the Campbell River Storm were winners on the weekend, winning two in a row.

And so were many local businesses who were presented with a campbell river chamber business award of distinction at a gala evening held in the the tidemark theatre saturday night.

Check these stories out at www.campbellrivermirror.com

Have a nice day. Enjoy your turkey sandwiches.

In other news: