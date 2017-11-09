Mirror Morning, Nov. 9, 2017

Stories discussed in this episode of Mirror Morning:
Discovery Harbour Marina staff look for help with derelict vessel
It’s supposed to get rainy again, marina needs help with a boat and a young fan hangs with her hero
Stories discussed in this episode of Mirror Morning:
Discovery Harbour Marina staff look for help with derelict vessel
The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of… Continue reading
Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise
The office for the 44th edition of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund… Continue reading
Waterfront Task Force proposal would see an 87,000 sq/ft multi-use facility and waterfront park area
It’s supposed to get rainy again, marina needs help with a boat and a young fan hangs with her hero
64-year-old wrestles female assailant to ground after being struck in eye
Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work
Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos
A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops
Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent
Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined
Western Forest Products closes Englewood Train operation and will make the switch to transport via roads.
The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of…
64-year-old wrestles female assailant to ground after being struck in eye
Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined
The man was a paid agent of the RCMP, who say they had no evidence to back up the confessions
Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early
Nanaimo RCMP arrest 15-year-old student for online threats against Cedar Community Secondary School