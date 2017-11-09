Mirror Morning, Nov. 9, 2017

It’s supposed to get rainy again, marina needs help with a boat and a young fan hangs with her hero

Stories discussed in this episode of Mirror Morning:

Discovery Harbour Marina staff look for help with derelict vessel

Young Campbell Riverite gets to hang with her hockey hero

Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of…

Young Campbell River hockey fan gets to hang with her hockey hero

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot opening Nov. 15

The office for the 44th edition of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund…

Ruth Masters: The passing of a Vancouver Island icon

Comox Valley activist dies at 97 years old

Plan for 3.5-acre site gets go-ahead from council

Waterfront Task Force proposal would see an 87,000 sq/ft multi-use facility and waterfront park area

Nanoose Bay sledgehammer assault leads to end of theft spree

64-year-old wrestles female assailant to ground after being struck in eye

Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

B.C. bulldog and emu make adorable best-friend pair

Check out how some Mission, B.C. pets have bonded, making for some amusing videos

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined

