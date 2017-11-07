Previous story
VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

Campbell River’s Quinsam Hotel demolished months after fire

The historic Quinsam Hotel was demolished today after the second floor was… Continue reading

Campbell River lags behind national average of immigrant population

Last year’s census found that 10 per cent of people living in… Continue reading

Abandoned car below vacant Campbell River motel catches fire

Police and firefighters attend an abandoned car fire approximately 2 a.m. on… Continue reading

Concern over creosote logs disposed of at Upland’s site west of Campbell River

A local environmental group is sounding alarm bells over the disposal of… Continue reading

Smashing Pumpkins for the Campbell River Food Bank

Annual Pumpkin Smash event turns carved pumpkins into compost

Mirror Morning – Nov. 7

Good morning Campbell River. Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:Campbell River’s… Continue reading

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women campaign for answers in Vernon teen’s disappearnce

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

