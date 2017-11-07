Mirror Morning – Nov. 7

Good morning Campbell River.
Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:
Good morning Campbell River.
Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:
The historic Quinsam Hotel was demolished today after the second floor was… Continue reading
Last year’s census found that 10 per cent of people living in… Continue reading
Police and firefighters attend an abandoned car fire approximately 2 a.m. on… Continue reading
A local environmental group is sounding alarm bells over the disposal of… Continue reading
Annual Pumpkin Smash event turns carved pumpkins into compost
Good morning Campbell River. Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:Campbell River’s… Continue reading
RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains
Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint
‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates
Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits
Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview
A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm
Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze
RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains
Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint
‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates
Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits
Good morning Campbell River. Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:Campbell River’s…
Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview
A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm