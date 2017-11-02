Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend

Stories discussed in this edition of Mirror Morning:

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank… Continue reading

Campbell River Rotary auctions off pumpkins for polio

The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says

Island could see snow in the next few days

Environment Canada forecasts colder winter this year

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

