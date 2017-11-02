Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

Stories discussed in this edition of Mirror Morning:
No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations
The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend
Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served
A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John
Over the years the Quadra Quilter's Guild has received many heartfelt thank
The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day
Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers
RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux
Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan
Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says
Threats to release students’ personal information
Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company
“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”
B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage
Three men arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins in hospital area
It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population
Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan
Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay
Environment Canada forecasts colder winter this year
Eight people died in the attack in Manhattan