Mirror Morning, Nov. 16, 2017

User fees going up to help with downtown flooding, new mural only the latest of hopefully many

Stories discussed in this episode of Mirror Morning:

User fees on the rise

New mural just the newest of hopefully many new art pieces for community

City raising user fees, will attempt to address downtown flooding

City raising user fees, will attempt to address downtown flooding

Residential users will see increases averaging 4.2 per cent over the next five years

New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Generators at Campbell River station go offline twice in two weeks

Impact on fish was minimal, BC Hydro says

BC Liberals must unleash new ideas: leadership hopeful Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

B.C. First Nation says it has created world-class spill response plan

Report looks at response to 2016 grounding of tug Nathan E. Stewart that spilled litres of diesel

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

