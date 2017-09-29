Mirror Morning kicks off Sept. 29

Good morning Campbell River — it’s Friday! Yay!

It’s looking like a mixed bag for the weather today – sun, clouds chance of showers. Not so bad.

Cloudy conditions are expected for tomorrow with the weekend rounding out into a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

It’s been a busy week in the news and yesterday was no different.

Police advised the public of a suspicious incident involving an adult male approaching a young child in the 800 block of Merecroft Road on Sept. 13 and again Sept. 26.

Apparently those Atlantic salmon that escaped from a u.s. Fish farm in august have now made their way into the Campbell River. We have a report in today’s newspaper and on our website.

Should the Strathcona Regional District build a brand new swimming pool or renovate the old one at Strathcona Gardens? The cost – it would appear – is about the same. $40.3 million to renovate versus 44 – 51 million to replace. See that story in today’s paper and on our website.

And wow! Did you see those northern lights Wednesday night? You did? I didn’t! Man I missed them but there’s a great picture of them on the cover of today’s paper and a gallery of them from across b.c. On our website.

And hey, you have to see the picture on the cover of today’s paper. It’s possibly the most charming photo you’ve ever seen.

Tour de Rock media rider Arnold Lim got a great photo of seven-year-old Adrian Kumar dressed in red serge and saluting. Awesome shot. And way to support the tour de rock riders Adrian! Looking good young man.

Anyway there’s a little kickstart for your Friday. Have a good day folks and a wonderful weekend.