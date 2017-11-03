Mirror Morning – End of Week Edition

Welcome to the end of week edition of Mirror Morning

Ick! What chilly couple of days, it’s been. It’s supposed to be mainly sunny today but with a high of only four degrees! Watch rain mixed with snow tomorrow and about the same temperature.

Another week has passed and another week’s worth of news on www.campbellrivermirror.com and in Wednesday’s and Friday’s print editions.

Check out these stories:

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature
Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Ten organizations come together to clean-up the shoreline and protect the environment

Over 600 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Frederick Arm,… Continue reading

Vancouver Island receives first snowfall, not expected to last

Several centimetres of wet snow has fallen over much of the island in the past 24 hours.

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Human remains found in Maple Bay

Foul play not suspected

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Nanaimo man sentenced to six months for child porn charges

Gwynfryn Raymond Wilson was arrested after police executed a search warrant in June 2016

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

