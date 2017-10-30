Pamela Napoleon’s body was found in a burned cabin in northern B.C. in 2014. (RCMP photo)

Man charged in First Nations woman’s 2014 killing near Fort St. John

Pamela Napolean’s body was found in a burned cabin

A 42-year-old B.C. man has been charged in connection to the murder of Pamela Napoleon near Fort St. John.

Napoleon, of the Blueberry First Nation, was reported missing in late July 2014, two weeks after her family had last seen her.

Mounties found her body about a month later, in a burned cabin about 100 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

On Monday, police announced they have arrested Leon Wokeley of the the Blueberry First Nation. He is charged with second-degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains in connection with Napoleon’s death.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in provincial court in Fort. St. John on Nov. 1.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires
Next story
B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

Just Posted

Haunting at the Museum at Campbell River

Families flocked to the museum at Campbell River today for their annual… Continue reading

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach by Vancouver Aquarium

Rescuers name the recovering animal Campbell

Campbell River Councillor concerned about lack of competition for traffic light maintenance

City council will spend roughly $120,000 in each of the next five… Continue reading

Society pitches proposal to Campbell River council to create more affordable housing

Many Campbell Riverites are struggling to make ends meet and are finding… Continue reading

City of Campbell River pursues funding to help protect itself from major flooding

City looking to develop solutions to threat posed by sea level rise

Mirror Morning Oct. 30

Good morning Campbell River! Find the full stories here: Campbell River RCMP… Continue reading

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

Man charged in First Nations woman’s 2014 killing near Fort St. John

Pamela Napolean’s body was found in a burned cabin

Supreme Court rejects appeals in Dziekanski police-perjury convictions

Polish man died after he was tasered by police at Vancouver International Airport

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

VIDEO: Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Most Read