Less single parents in Campbell River compared to rest of Canada

According to the latest release of 2016 census data, the amount of single parents living in Campbell River falls below both the national and provincial average.

Of the 9,610 census households in Campbell River, two per cent, or 1,575, of them are run by single parents compared to the national numbers of 16 per cent and the provincial number of eight per cent.

Statistics Canada also reported that the majority of single parents in Campbell River are women, at 77 per cent, which is on par with the national average.

Of all Canadian families that have children, more have two children than have either one child or three or more children in their family, which is similar to Campbell River where of 3,100 couples with children, 1,345 of them have two kids, 1,270 have one and 490 have three or more.

However, 61 per cent of couples in Campbell River do not have children living with them, compared to 49 per cent nationally and 52 per cent provincially.

Other data released in the recent Statistics Canada report on the census results includes a look at marital status as well as languages spoken at home.