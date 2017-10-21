Leadership candidate: BC Liberals have to talk to people about ‘things that matter in the living room’

Candidate for the BC Liberals leadership Andrew Wilkinson was in Campbell River Thursday to meet with local party members. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The BC Liberals have a lot of listening to do, says Andrew Wilkinson, who is running for the party’s leadership.

Wilkinson was in Campbell River on Thursday to meet with local party members at a luncheon held at the Coast Discovery Inn. He chatted with the Campbell River Mirror after the meeting and among other things, gave his assessment of what went wrong for the BC Liberals in the last election.

Wilkinson discussed the beginning of his career as a doctor which started in Campbell River in 1983.

He also touched on the need for the province to continue investing in people through education and trainingand creating the right kind of tax structure to make sure good employers “start here, build here and stay here.”

Watch the above video for more.