Ladysmith medical marijuana firm issues recall over pesticides in product

A Ladysmith-based licensed producer of medical marijuana has voluntarily recalled product from last year after random tests found pesticides “below quantifiable limits,” according to an advisory from Health Canada.

Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. started a recall on Thursday of three batches of dried marijuana produced between June and July 2016.

Health Canada inspected the facility in March 2017 and test results from a cannabis oil sample last month showed the possible presence of myclobutanil and spinosad.

Both are not among the 17 pesticides authorized for use by licensed marijuana producers under the Pest Control Products Act.

However, the insecticide and fungicide are ingredients found in pest control products approved for use in food production.

There have been no reports from the public of any adverse reaction to Broken Coast Cannabis’ products that are part of the recall and sold between July 2016 and December 2016.

Following the July 2017 results, Health Canada then carried out tests of cannabis leaf produced at the same Broken Coast Cannabis facility and found traces amounts of myclobutanil at a level of 0.017 parts per million.

“The licensed producer undertook further testing of their products through a third party laboratory, which indicated the presence of myclobutanil,” according to Health Canada. “As a result, Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. is recalling three lots of dried marijuana sold between July and December 2016.”

The agency’s website states that a voluntary Type III recall applies to a “situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a product is not likely to cause any adverse health consequences.”

Broken Coast Cannabis said on its website that company representatives are notifying all clients who purchased affected batches.

Health Canada recommends individuals stop using the recalled product and contact the company at 1-888-486-7579.