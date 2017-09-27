Kinder Morgan warned to stop installing anti-spawning mats

National Energy Board is ordering the company to stop installing the mats until approved

A Greenpeace Canada spokesman says it’s hard to believe that Kinder Morgan didn’t know it should check if a plan to discourage fish from spawning was allowed.

The company, which is building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., has received a stern warning for installing mats in streams to discourage fish from spawning where the pipeline is to be built.

READ MORE: B.C. hires outside lawyer in legal challenge against Trans Mountain oil pipeline

READ MORE: Pipeline company backs off plan to use Fraser Valley ALR land for work camp and storage yard

The National Energy Board is ordering the company to stop installing the mats until it has obtained all approvals from the board to allow the start of construction in those areas.

A blog on the project’s website had described the “innovative use of snow fencing” in streams to protect spawning salmon and trout.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.