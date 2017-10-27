UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Kamloops RCMP are on scene at the G&M Trailer Park after a morning shooting involving a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

“We are are asking the public not to share any information about specific police activities or locations on social media,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in a statement, as the Emergency Response Team and local detachment deal with the situation.

Highway 5 is shut down in both directions at Mt. Paul Way and Valleyview exchange. Motorists are also advised to avoid this area.

Police are directing residents in the area to remain indoors as they continue to look for a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

I heard ‘pop, pop, pop’: witness

Police have not yet released details on the situation that transpired Friday morning in Valleyview.

Chris Smith, a witness nearby and Varsteel Ltd. warehouse worker, told Black Press Media that he was on his lunchbreak when gunfire errupted at the intersection near his workplace.

First he heard the screech of tires – a common occurence at the intersection, he said.

“But there was a bang after that so we got up to go look, there was police everywhere and a truck there and then there was just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” he said. The outside of the warehouse was hit with a bullet.

“We ran back to the lunchroom and then the cops took off after a guy in a green truck.”

Smith said several workers at a construction site across the street were outside at the time.

There has also been a large police presence reported on Windsor Avenue on the North Shore, with nearby Bert Edwards Science and Technology School on lockdown.

More to come.

With files from Kamloops this Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

Just Posted

Society pitches proposal to Campbell River council to create more affordable housing

Many Campbell Riverites are struggling to make ends meet and are finding… Continue reading

Campbell River Salvation Army collecting and distributing coats this November

Last year the Salvation Army collected and distributed more then 300 coats… Continue reading

Campbell River councillor urges council to ‘step up’ and create a safer community

“Tonight’s the night to make a decision and step up and create… Continue reading

Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teen’s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the… Continue reading

City of Campbell River wants derelict, inoperable vehicles kept out of sight

City says it receives ongoing complaints about derelict vehicles on residential property

Campbell River Zombie Escape 2017 most popular to date

‘Every year it keeps getting better, so we’re going to keep running it.’

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Police to respond to targeted shooting in Courtenay

A 50-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight Friday in a targeted… Continue reading

Cleanup begins of abandoned Forbidden Plateau ski hill

The clean-up of the abandoned ski hill on Forbidden Plateau Road is… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

Most Read