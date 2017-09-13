Increase in B.C. incomes falls short of inflation rate

The median income of British Columbians grew by 12.2 per cent up to $69,995, data released by Statistics Canada Tuesday shows.

The figures, which are based on changes to income between 2005 and 2015, place B.C. seventh in Canada and above the national rate of 10.8 per cent.

Increases to median income varied wildly throughout the province. Dawson Creek saw a 31.6 per cent increase, while Quesnel, Port Alberni and Powell River saw increases of less than two per cent. Vancouver saw a rise of 11.2 per cent.

The provincial rate did not keep pace with inflation. According to the Bank of Canada, inflation rose by 18.9 per cent between 2005 and 2015, compared to the 12.2 per cent increase in median incomes for B.C. residents.

Just over 15 per cent of B.C. residents remain under the low-income cutoff, a number that has barely changed in the past decade. Youth under 25 are the most likely to be in low-income families; from 18 per cent for kids up to four years old to 18.6 per cent for ages 15-19 and 19.8 per cent for those aged 20 to 24.

At 20.3 per cent, Port Alberni had the highest number of low-income earners. Vancouver sits at 16.5 per cent and Fort. St. John comes in the lowest with 7.3 per cent.

Lone parent families with kids were much more likely to be poor than two parent families with kids. A single parent with three or more kids was 3.5 times more likely to live below the low income cutoff than a family with three or more kids but two parents. In general, 40.3 per cent of single-parent families were low income, compared to just 11.9 per cent of two parent families.

In comparison, 32.1 per cent of people living alone were below the low income cutoff.

