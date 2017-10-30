The Pumpkin Smash at Strathcona Gardens is a free and fun way to dispose of Halloween pumpkins. The Pumpkin Smash returns this weekend.

How to safely dispose of your pumpkin after Halloween

Comox Strathcona Waste Management is reminding residents of the Strathcona Regional District to dispose of their Halloween pumpkins in an environmentally-responsible manner.

When a pumpkin ends up in the landfill it does not break down as it would in a compost pile. The pumpkins decompose without oxygen, producing leachate and methane gas which is harmful to the environment.

You can be part of the solution and keep your pumpkin out of the landfill by attending the 11th annual Pumpkin Smash at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex on Saturday and Sundary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free, fun-filled family event which keeps thousands of kilograms of pumpkin out of our landfills. These smashed pumpkins will become compost instead of harmful waste. Participants are reminded to remove all objects such as wax, candles and tea lights from their pumpkins prior to smashing. Please note that Pumpkins with spray paint will not be accepted for disposal.

Other ways to dispose of Halloween pumpkins:

There are some other ways that you can help keep your pumpkins out of the trash. Chop them up into thumb-sized pieces and put the pieces into a backyard composter. Or put pieces of pumpkin in a vermicomposting bin (a kitchen-based worm bin) that will yield nutrient-rich compost which can be used to grow next year’s pumpkins.

For more information on composting and other solid waste programs, visit www.cswm.ca/composting.

