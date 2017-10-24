Extension Volunteer Fire Department firefighters try to put out a fire at a house on Nanaimo River Road. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

WATCH: House on Nanaimo River Road burns down after reported explosion

It’s believed that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire

A house along Nanaimo River Road burned down Tuesday night.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department received a call about 9:45 p.m. and a firefighter on scene said a neighbour had reported hearing an explosion and seeing the house fully engulfed in flames.

Sparks could be seen falling from a transformer near the house.

It’s believed that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire. The property is located just west of the intersection with South Forks Road.

Nanaimo RCMP at the scene didn’t have any further information.

Extension firefighters extinguished the fire with assistance from Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department.


