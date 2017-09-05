Hot weather relief on the way for Campbell River

Hundreds gathered in Willow Point Park for the Last Blast of Summer event. Activities included face painting, a bouncy castle and a foam pit. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River was one of the many places across the province to break a high temperature record on Monday.

We shattered the record for the day hitting 32.7 degrees. The previous record was 29.5 degrees in 2006.

Though the rest of the weekend was hot, it has been hotter.

On Saturday our high for the day was 29.5 degrees and the record high is 31 degrees in 1988. On Sunday we hit a high of 31.3 degrees according to Environment Canada and the record for that day is 31.6 degrees in 1988.

Environment Canada issued a hot weather alert on Tuesday saying that the unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over B.C.

“Under this weather pattern, the airmass will also become increasingly stagnant,” the release says. “Combined with developing outflow winds, wildfire smoke is expected to make its way out to the coast again.”

But it looks as if relief is on the way.

As of Tuesday morning Environment Canada’s forecast for the week called for a high of 27 degrees on Wednesday, followed by a high of 23 on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight, a high of 20 degrees on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 18 degrees on Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Liam Stobart, 2, makes his way through the foam pit at the city’s Last Blast of Summer event in Willow Point Park on Friday afternoon. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Gabriel Moore, 6, goofs around in the foam pit at Last Blast of Summer. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror