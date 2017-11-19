Highway 19A washed out north of Qualicum Beach

Heavy rains have washed out the highway north of Cook Creek Road

Heavy rains have washed out Highway 19 A north of Qualicum Beach.

According to DriveBC, the road is closed in both directions 500 metres north of Cook Creek Road and there is no estimated time of opening.

Those motorists travelling on the popular alternative to the Island Highway will be detoured at the Cook Street intersection for northbound traffic and via Buckly Bay to Highway 19 for everyone travelling southbound.

An assessment is currently in progress.

More to come…