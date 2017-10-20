Hey Amazon, the bid’s in the mail: Langford mayor

The City of Langford has officially submitted its bid to become the home of Amazon HQ2.

Langford has officially submitted its bid to become the home of Amazon HQ2.

A release from the City says Langford’s bid identified a number of serviced, development ready areas within the region that can meet the needs of Amazon and the hundreds of employees that would be working at the new facility.

In addition to a video presentation featuring Mayor Stew Young, the bid also highlights the capacity for community growth, local business climate and political will to ensure the potential partnership would be a resounding success.

Langford's Amazon HQ2 Bid from Langford EDC on Vimeo.

RELATED: Mayor looking to bring Amazon headquarters to B.C.

“With competitive wages, affordable and high quality housing, and world-class recreational opportunities, our post-secondary institutions and tech sector are leaders in developing, attracting and retaining first-class talent,” said Dale Gann, Chair of the Amazon HQ2 bid committee.

Langford is just one of dozens of cities throughout North America trying to woo the tech giant. Others include Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax, Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.

The bid was prepared in partnership with the BC Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology, the City of Langford’s Economic Development Committee, the Sooke Economic Development Commission, the Malahat Nation, and multiple businesses and regional partners.

 

