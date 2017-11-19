Heavy rains are drenching B.C.’s south coast. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Pouring rains and heavy winds continue to pound B.C.’s south coast on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued warnings for a slew of communities across the region.

Wind warnings are in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, an intense frontal system is bringing south and southeast winds up to 70 km/hr to the region.

As a result, ferries have been cancelled and the agency is warning residents to be careful for broken branches and loose objects being blown around by strong gusts.

The Lower Mainland is getting drenched this weekend with up to 90 mm of rain forecasted for the Howe Sound, the North Shore and northeast Metro Vancouver.

Southern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley aren’t expected to get hit with as much rain but will still get up to 50 mm and eastern parts of the Valley could see snow.

Environment Canada is urging people to be cautious are heavy rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flood is possible in low-lying areas and residents should consider moving valuable items to higher areas.

The rain is expected to ease off later Sunday evening.

Lake season has officially started in my backyard. #BCStorm #WestCoast #BeautifulBC #Wetcoast #Rain

A post shared by Aimee (@likalia) on

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Just Posted

High winds cancel slew of BC Ferries sailings

Travel to and from Victoria and Vancouver as well as Northern Gulf Islands affected

Be part of the solution

Greenways and DFO recruit a new generation of streamkeepers next weekend

18th Annual Christmas Gift Tour shows off local work

Over 120 vendors are set up around town this weekend to give your holiday shopping a boost

Campbell River drama teacher recognized for ‘banner year’

Last year was a banner year for Christine Knight and the Carihi… Continue reading

Concerns raised over fencing between proposed Maryland subdivision and nature trust

Greenways wants a covenant included that would restrict gates from properties that back on nature

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Drones take off to search for missing North Okanagan women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Most Read