Good morning, Campbell River! It’s Mirror Morning for Tuesday

Today’s weather forecast is calling for periods of drizzle but a high of 19 degrees – slightly warmer than yesterday.

But hang in there, things are looking sunnier for Wednesday. According to the weather forecasters.

The early week rain was good for the 200 or so trees that were planted on Baikie Island on the weekend as part of the TD Tree days. Check out a video and story about that on our website – campbellrivermirror.com

It isn’t so good for the brave riders in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock bike ride which will be leaving Sayward and pulling into Campbell River today.

In the news, police were looking for help regarding a suspicious occurrence in willow point on sept. 22. A man approached a youth but the youngster did the smart thing and fled the scene. Find a description of the person the police are seeking in the story on our website.

Also, yesterday was monday and that meant a new episode of mike’s mirror minute. This week he talks to Campbell River Storm captain Dylan McCann, check that out on campbellrivermirror.com