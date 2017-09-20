Friends and supporters rally for Twyla Roscovich’s daughter

Support and condolences have come flooding in after environmental activist Twyla Roscovich’s death last week. The gofundme page set up by her family to support daughter Ruby’s future education hit $40,000 on Wednesday morning.

Amidst all this pain, there is hope, said Twyla Roscovich’s family in an update on the Gofundme page they have created.

As of Wednesday morning 450 people have donated $40,928 in memory of Twyla Roscovich, film maker and environmental activist, for her daughter Ruby’s education.

“With love and gratitude for the light, laughter and wisdom Twyla shared with so many of us,” said Alana Hirsh, one of the supporters.

“My heart breaks for Twyla, her family and all who were close to her. May her spirit live on in her beautiful daughter Ruby,” wrote Carole Andy Llama, another supporter.

Roscovich was reported missing on Sept. 7 and her body was found just over a week later in Campbell River. Roscovich was an independent filmmaker and environmental activist.

Condolences and declarations of love and support have also come in through social media.

“We are very saddened by the news about the passing of environmental filmmaker Twyla Roscovich,” said a post on the David Suzuki Foundation facebook page.

“Her films shone a light on efforts to end the grizzly trophy hunt and she became most known for her work advocating for First Nations and highlighting the problems with salmon farming in B.C… Twyla was a bright, caring, intelligent and compassionate West Coast advocate who will be greatly missed,” the post continued.

Other organizations that Roscovich worked with also shared some of her work and expressed their sadness.

Jackie Hildering, also known as The Marine Detective, called on everyone to stand and live all that Roscovich stood for.

“I just can’t believe Twyla is gone,” Hildering wrote on Facebook. “One of the strongest, brightest shining lights and most passionate voices on our coast.”

Alexandra Morton, an environmental activist fighting to remove fish farms from the West Coast, worked closely with Roscovich.

“You were larger than life, a true friend, and saving this part of the world is going to be a hell of a lot harder without you,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “But we’ve got your back my friend.”

Roscovich’s impact and reach on the world shines through as people who did not even know her make donations to ensure her daughter’s future.

“I did not know Twyla. Our paths did not cross. I do resolve to participate in our shared passion, to save wild salmon for future generations,” said Michael McKimens, a donor on the gofundme page.

