First Nations chief in Nanaimo suspended by his council

Snuneymuxw Chief John Wesley suspended as First Nation gets ready to head to the polls

Snuneymuxw council has suspended Chief John Wesley until Feb. 1. (NEWS BULLETIN file)

Snuneymuxw council has suspended Chief John Wesley.

The First Nation council suspended its chief last Friday until Feb. 1 next year, claiming an investigation found he breached his fiduciary duty and council governance policy.

Councillor Doug White II was appointed acting chief, according to a notice to SFN membership obtained by the News Bulletin.

The move comes as Wesley seeks a second consecutive term as chief in the Snuneymuxw election, which happens Dec. 2.

According to the notice – confirmed by SFN councillor Doug White III as internal communication between council to members – the decision to suspend Wesley was made after the final report of an investigation by an independent lawyer. Several events were looked into, including the decision by council in 2015 to terminate an employee and another individual who was acting as interim executive director. One of the employees prepared a $5,000 cheque for herself, and one of $15,000 for the other individual, the notice claims, adding that the cheques were not made in accordance with SFN financial procedure and were signed by Wesley and a former councillor.

“The investigation is now complete and the investigation finds that Chief Wesley breached both his fiduciary duty and the standards set out in the SFN council governance policy manual,” council states in the notice. “Council considers Chief Wesley’s breach of fiduciary duty owed to membership to be very serious and that is why the council has made a decision to issue the suspension.”

Council and acting chief said they “appreciate the enormity of this decision” and did not take it lightly and that they have taken steps to ensure “that this does not happen again.”

SFN councillor Doug White III said in a social media message to the News Bulletin that the matter is for the Snuneymuxw community, though he confirmed members were notified by council that a unanimous decision was made to suspend Wesley and appoint Doug White II, his father, as acting chief.

“Actions related to the independent investigation are still underway and until the matter is fully resolved it would be inappropriate to [say] anything further,” he said.

Wesley could not be reached for comment.

For updates on this article, visit www.nanaimobulletin.com.


news@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule
Next story
Campbell River man guilty of unlawful confinement awaits sentencing

Just Posted

Community members recognized at official opening of North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus

The community gathered yesterday to celebrate the region-wide effort that went in… Continue reading

Campbell River man guilty of unlawful confinement awaits sentencing

Richard Lawrence Love, who has pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful… Continue reading

City raising user fees, will attempt to address downtown flooding

Residential users will see increases averaging 4.2 per cent over the next five years

New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Mirror Morning, Nov. 16, 2017

User fees going up to help with downtown flooding, new mural only the latest of hopefully many

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

First Nations chief in Nanaimo suspended by his council

Snuneymuxw Chief John Wesley suspended as First Nation gets ready to head to the polls

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Police investigating possible altercation at Nanaimo motel

Nanaimo RCMP and first responders are on the scene of the Port-O-Call Inns and Suites

Crime spree at Cowichan Lake ends in capture of four in the woods

Four people are in custody after a crime spree at Cowichan Lake led to a chase in the bush.

Most Read