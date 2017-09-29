First Nation’s Appreciation ceremony acknowledges emergency services

“Our feast was to bring together the Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda’xw people to uplift our emergency services.”

Back in August, the Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda-xw Nations hosted an appreciation ceremony acknowledging the work of the local police, ambulance and fire department.

Port Hardy RCMP Const. Paul Starr was instrumental in bringing together the Gwa-Sala Nakwaxda’xw First Nation, the Kwakiutl First Nation and the Quatsino First Nation to sign a Letter of Expectation for both the community and police to address community concerns and priorities as well as create a restorative justice program.

“Our feast was to bring together the Gwa’sala and the Nakwaxda’xw people to uplift our emergency services; more specifically, Const. Starr, for the groundbreaking work he is doing for our people,” stated a press release from the Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda’xw First Nations.

What began as only talk in January 2017 is now a reality, and the Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda-xw Nations have created, developed and implemented a restorative justice program.

In less than six months, with the support of the band manager, chief and council, police, crown council and the community of Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation, the program is now accepting referrals. The restorative justice program is further addressing the shortage of community justice options for First Nations community members.

Const. Paul Starr was recognized with a cultural vest as a gift to recognize his groundbreaking work and relationship building within the community.

– Gazette Staff