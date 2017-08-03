Fewer Campbell Riverites are married according to Statistics Canada

The number of people opting out of marriage is on the rise in Campbell River according to Statistics Canada.

In a release of 2016 census information today, Statistics Canada reported that 45 per cent of the population in Campbell River over the age of 15 is married compared to 50 per cent in 2011, when the last census was done.

However, that doesn’t mean there are more single people in the city. Instead 14 per cent of people reported that they are living common law, compared to 11 per cent in 2011.

This is higher than both the national and provincial numbers. Across Canada 12 per cent of people are living common law and in B.C. it is nine per cent.

Hand in hand with those statistics, Campbell River has less people reporting that they are single, at 40 per cent compared to 42 per cent both provincially and nationally. That number has stayed almost the same in Campbell River since the 2011 census which reported 39 per cent were single.

The number of divorced people living in Campbell River is higher than both the Canadian and B.C. statistics by 1-2 per cent but the number of people who are widowed was consistent across the board at six per cent. All of those numbers haven’t changed since 2011 in Campbell River.

Other data released by Statistics Canada today includes a look at families as well as language spoken in the home.