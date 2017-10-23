The Queen of Alberni docked at Departure Bay ferry terminal after being re-directed from its original destination at Duke Point. (NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin)

Ferries re-routed due to fluid spill at Nanaimo’s Duke Point

At least one sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was redirected to Departure Bay

A fluid spill at Duke Point has re-routed ferry traffic.

One ferry is out of service and another has been re-directed to an altered route today in Nanaimo.

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration began leaking hydraulic fluid as it was arriving at Duke Point terminal at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23 after departing from Tsawwassen earlier in the morning, according to Tessa Humphries, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman.

She said the fluid was part of the system used to operate the vessel’s bow doors and said it’s estimated that 120 litres were spilled.

“The leak was immediately stopped as soon as it was detected…” Humphries said. “Our top priority was to stop the leak immediately and then clean up the spill.”

The decision was made to re-direct the Coastal Inspiration to the Departure Bay terminal, and the next sailing from Tsawwassen, the Queen of Alberni, altered its route to Departure Bay, too.

“It increases the volumes at Departure Bay, so we absolutely appreciate customers’ patience while we work to address the issue,” Humphries said.

She said extra staff was brought in at Departure Bay and taxi service was provided to customers who were impacted by the re-routed ferries.

B.C. Ferries engineers are working to fix the Coastal Inspiration right now at Departure Bay.

“We’re kind of at the assessment stage…” said Humphries. “We’re still determining the impact of the Inspiration and whether or not that’s going to be a quick fix of if that’s something that’s going to need a little bit more time.”

She said B.C. Ferries apologizes to customers who were impacted.

Ferries immediately notified Emergency Management B.C. and is working with the Nanaimo Port Authority to clean up the fluid spill at Departure Bay.


