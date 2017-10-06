Elderly Campbell River woman robbed at knifepoint in her home

An 82-year-old female was robbed in her home yesterday by two knife-wielding masked suspects, Campbell River RCMP said.

The suspects entered the home on the 1900 block of Holmstrom Road on Thursday (Oct. 5) around 4 p.m. and stole an undisclosed number of items.

The victim pulled the mask off one male and managed to escape from the suspects during the robbery. She was understandably shaken but was not seriously injured during the incident, RCMP said.

The suspects are not known to the victim.

The Campbell River RCMP have a number of investigators actively working on this incident but to date, no arrests have been made.

One suspect is described as early 20’s, clean shaven, approximately six feet tall, brownish hair, white skin, blue eyes and thin to medium build.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible. Anyone with information about this event or any suspicious activity in this area in or around the time of the event is asked to call police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).