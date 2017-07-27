Early morning shooting in Courtenay

An early morning shooting occurred Wednesday in the 4600 block of Island Highway in Courtenay, says the Comox Valley RCMP.

Police were alerted to the incident around 12:49 a.m.

A male victim was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and efforts are being made to locate the persons responsible.

RCMP investigators are in the early stages of this investigation.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time of this incident is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.