Drug consumption site will ‘save lives’

The site of the new supervised consumption site in Our Place. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

A heroin user for more than a decade says the new safe consumption site will save lives.

Victoria’s first supervised consumption site will be opening in the first half of 2018 and at least one heroin user says the new site, will help save lives almost every day. The Pandora Community Health and Wellness Centre will seat up to 10 people a7 941 Pandora Ave. next to Our Place in downtown Victoria.

“Just the other day I had to run three blocks just to get a Naloxone kit to someone, it is very scary,” said Caitlin Morrison who regularly uses the current overdose prevention site currently set up in a construction trailer in Our Place.

The top three townships where fatal illicit drug overdoses occurred in British Columbia were Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria. All health authorities except Vancouver Island saw a decline in illicit drug overdose deaths in June compared to May 2017. The Vancouver Island Health Authority more than doubled from 11 in May to 23 in June.

